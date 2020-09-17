It's a go for netball in South Africa!

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

JOHANNESBURG - Netball South Africa has finally been given the green light to resume with training and play, according to the Netball South Africa President Cecilia Molokwane. Minister Nathi Mthethwa has given Netball South Africa the go ahead to resume with professional netball effective from the 16th of September 2020. “The return of netball is welcomed, and we are happy that the Minister of Sports, Arts and Culture has approved our return to training and play proposals,” said Molokwane. “The lives of all our teams and everyone involved in giving us netball are important, it is for this reason that we will ensure that we adhere to very strict health protocols that have been set out for us at all times.” Molokwane has confirmed that the Department of Sports, Arts and Culture is giving Netball South Africa thumbs up to resume with the Telkom Netball League.

“Our provincial teams will be participating in the TNL and can now resume training and coaches can now get the teams ready and start preparing,” said Molokwane.

BREAKING NEWS | Netball South Africa Gets The Green To Resume Play@SportArtsCultur Minister @NathiMthethwaSA has given the federation the green light to resume professional netball training and play effective 16 September.



READ | https://t.co/a7wox5L1kV#NetballSouthAfrica pic.twitter.com/LxALfyZEkc — Netball South Africa (@Netball_SA) September 17, 2020

Netball South Africa has confirmed that the Telkom Netball League will be played in the bio bubble for a period of three weeks and spectators will not be allowed to attend the games.

More details regarding the TNL will be made available to the public on the 21st of September when the 2020 season of TNL is launched.

On whether the other events on the 2020 calendar besides the TNL will take place, Molokwane said they are adjusting the calendar to ensure that all the events take place.

“Netball South Africa’s Events team has been working around the clocks to ensure that all the planned events for this calendar year are moved around swiftly and take place smoothly,” said Molokwane.

Xilombe Mathye