For any sports person being part of a World Cup is something everyone aspires to and that is no different for SPAR Proteas’ Jeanté Strydom. Strydom will hoping to make her mark on the team at the upcoming Netball World Cup which will be hosted at the CTICC, in Cape Town from July 28.

She is no stranger to international competition as she played for South Africa in the FAST5 Netball Series in November last year. Strydom will also be competing in New Zealand for Southern Steel in the ANZ Premiership in 2024. Moving closer to home, the goal defence was also part of the Gauteng Golden Fireballs side at the recently concluded Telkom Netball League, where she helped her team secure a bronze medal.

Her performances caught the eye of coach Norma Plummer and, like they say in the classics, the rest is history. No doubt Strydom will want to use that experience to propel South Africa to success on the international front. Strydom is still in disbelief that she was named in the Proteas team for the World Cup.

“First of all, it was very mixed emotions. Obviously, I was very excited when I heard my name,” Strydom said. “It was first disbelief because it’s been so many times that you actually try out and try to get into a team and your name is not being called out. So, you are immensely proud and honoured to be called out. “There is also a little bit of sadness because the girls that was in the team and in the rest of the squad that didn’t make it, you know how hard they worked.

“So, it is sad to see their disappointment as well because you went through that as well previously. So, it was mixed feelings. But most of all, I was excited, happy, proud, and disbelief.” South Africa take on Wales in their first match of the tournament. They then face Sri Lanka and then Jamaica in their last group game. Strydom says the fixture against fourth-ranked Jamaica is one she is looking forward to.

“Jamaica have a lot of experience, a lot of their players play in Australia. So, I’m looking forward to play against them,” Strydom said. “It is going to be a hard, tough game. And also, England, I think that’s one of the games that I am looking forward to as well.” The Proteas are in camp ahead of the tournament and will be finalising all their preparations over the coming days. Strydom says the players are getting closer in a bid to be successful on and off the court.