Johannesburg 1 record first victory with a comfortable win over Ekhurheleni 1

JOHANNESBURG - The Johannesburg 1 team registered their first victory after a comfortable 42-25 win against Ekurheleni 1 at the SPAR National Netball Championships at the Swartkloof Private Game Reserve in Bela-Bela on Tuesday afternoon. The Johannesburg 1 uniform were looking to redeem themselves after losing their opening match against Dr Kenneth Kaunda on Monday. Kamogelo Maseko scored the opening goal for the Johannesburg uniform with the assistance of Renske Stoltz, Sinenhlanhla Msomi and Jo Prins. The first half of the first stanza lacked goals as both sides had strong defence units and were both denying each other the opportunity to score. The Gauteng side were stepping on each other’s toes but it was the Johannesburg squad that led the first stanza with a 9-5 lead.

The Ekurhuleni side went to the second stanza with a fighting spirit and were looking to take the round but the Johannesburg 1’s goal shooter Maseko was supplying powerful finishes at the shooting circle.

The Ekurhuleni 1 were under pressure and that affected their performance as they made multiple mistakes especially in the first half.

The sides closed off the second half with a 10 goal margin with Johannesburg 1 leading.

The combination Ekurhuleni’s goal defender Simphiwe Sithebe and goal keeper Marianka Jansen tried to block Stoltz and Maseko from providing balls but the pressure was not enough as the duo scored more goals which helped Johannesburg uniform to keep their lead as they closed off the third stanza with a 33-15 score.

Ekurhuleni 1 seemed tired and without energy in the final round of the match as their defence unit stopped defending the short and quick passes that were provided by the visitors (Johannesburg).

Johannesburg enjoyed themselves in the final round and managed to wrap up the match with a 17 goal margin.

Starting 7 Ekurhuleni 1:

GS Marusche Geyser

GA Nokwanda Khumalo

WA Kabelo Makgale

C Angelique Du Plessis

WD Jessica Lensing

GD Marianka Jansen

GK Simphiwe Sithebe

Starting 7 Johannesburg 1:

GS Kamogelo Maseko

GA Renske Stoltz

WA Sinenhlanhla Msomi

C Jo Prins

WD Panashe Chiranga

GD Jeanté Strydom

GK Simone van Reneen

Xilombe Mathye

@IOLSport