Keep your phone on Siya Kolisi ... Proteas captain Bongi Msomi is set to give you a call

Cape Town — Proteas Women’s netball captain Bongi Msomi can count herself as one of the lucky few to have her Springbok rugby counterpart Siya Kolisi’s number on speed dial. Msomi also intends to utilise it shortly, when she calls up the inspirational Bok skipper for some words of wisdom, ahead of leading her team into a first-ever home Netball World Cup starting on July 28 in Cape Town.

Kolisi is currently in the midst of his own race against time to be fit for the Rugby World Cup in France later this year, but he will undoubtedly set aside time to share some of his personal experience with Msomi. He has, of course, also previously been a sounding board for the Proteas’ Women’s Cricket team during their epic journey to a maiden T20 World Cup final - also in Cape Town earlier this year. Kolisi utilised his famed motivational tools when called upon in team meetings, and was particularly close to star batter Laura Wolvaardt, inspiring her through texts where they spoke “about mindset stuff”.

Wolvaardt was ultimately selected in the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup Team of the Tournament. Mosimi is hoping Kolisi will have a similar impact on her and the Proteas’ Netball team. “There are definitely plans being made when we get into camp to speak to the captains of our national squads. I think that is something we would like to do,” Mosimi told a media briefing on Tuesday.

“I am quite lucky that I can contact the likes of Siya Kolisi. That’s something I would look to do, and make contact, and just to hear his views, and hear from the people who have done it before and have led greatly in their spaces.” The Cape Town sports-mad loving public fully immersed themselves in the atmosphere of a home Women’s T20 World Cup and came out in their numbers to all the matches at Newlands and in Paarl. It is expected that the Proteas’ Netball team will receive similar support with an equally exciting vibe set to be created inside the Cape Town International Convention Centre.

This can, however, be overwhelming for players that are not accustomed to such audiences, but Mosimi will hope to channel the energy in a positive manner for her team. “We are quite looking forward to everyone coming out in numbers. There is no bigger confidence booster than your home fans backing you in such a massive event,” she said. “We felt it in England (at the last World Cup in 2019) that whenever England stepped on the court, it felt like they had an extra player with their fans really backing them.