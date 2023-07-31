Lenize Potgieter believes the Proteas’ defeat to Jamaica has prepared them for their opening Netball World Cup ‘Super Six’ stage against Trinidad and Tobago on Monday. The Proteas all-time leading goalscorer made her first appearance at this World Cup after sitting out the first two matches against Wales and Sri Lanka due to a knee injury.

The 29-year-old returned to the court with two heavily strapped knees, but delivered a perfect performance under the net with 17 goals. Potgieter was though heavily marked by Jamaican superstar defender Shamera Sterling all night, but believes the Proteas and her are stronger for it. “I think with the Caribbean teams, and also the African teams, they are very physical. They like playing the balls around, very good with the short ball, it is hard playing against them,” Potgieter said.

“In the third quarter we struggled. We did not get a goal in the first seven minutes. But hopefully if we stick to the gameplan that (coach) Norma (Plummer) gives us we’ll be okay.” Potgieter was partnered by two rookies in Elmeré van der Berg (4/8) and Nichole Taljaard (15/19) upfront before being replaced by Ina-Marie Venter (13/15) in the last quarter. “I enjoy playing with Elle. She is inexperienced and still very young. But that’s how we learn and see how we can improve,” Potgieter said.

“I learn new stuff with Elle, and then I learn new stuff with Nicole. Nicole is like a Jack Russell running around in front of me, and Elle is more like a giraffe. “But each one of them brings their own strengths in the circle with me.” With the tournament heading into the crunch Super Six stage, Potgieter is confident though her body will stand up to the physical test of facing T&T before going head-to-head with New Zealand on Wednesday and Uganda on Thursday.

“It’s not going away. It’s more bone. It’s not ligaments or tendons. Adrenaline takes me through. The coaches and teammates haven’t been supportive. “There have been a few ups, a few downs, but that’s what makes me as a person. I wouldn’t have it any other way. But it is amazing being back with my team. “I was just really happy to be on court. I was aiming for a 90% percentage, but if I have feeders and players who give me the confidence to put up the shots, then I’m going to do it.”