Saturday, July 8, 2023

Netball fever rises in Cape Town with arrival of World Cup trophy to the Mother City

Cecilia Molokwane, President of Netball South Africa, shakes hands with Anroux Marais, Western Cape Minister Cultural Affairs.

Cecilia Molokwane, President of Netball South Africa, shakes hands with Anroux Marais, Western Cape Minister Cultural Affairs at the handover of the Netball World Cup Trophy by Western Cape to the City of Cape Town in the Mother City on Friday. Photo: Supplied

Published 2h ago

With just less than three weeks to go to the Netball World Cup the excitement around the tournament is certainly building in the host city.

The World Cup trophy embarked on it’s finally journey as it reached the Western Cape Province earlier this week and reached the Mother City on Friday.

On 28th July, 16 teams from across the globe will launch their quests for glory at the Cape Town International Convention Centre (CTICC) where the tournament will be held until 6th August.

Veteran Spar Proteas defender Phumza Maweni said: “It’s so exciting when you see the countdown… this is it, it’s really happening in our country.

“I’m really looking forward to seeing the girls, to get together at camp.

“Everyone is looking ready and fit and they’ve worked so hard to improve the standard of the game so that makes me even more excited.

“I can’t wait to go on court and show the world what we have as a team.”

Maweni’s teammate Lenize Potgieter added her excitement. “20 days to go to the Netball World Cup in Cape Town!

“I hope you all have your tickets, I hope you’re all ready to support us and just bring the South African and African vibe,” she said.

“I think there’s a lot that’s going to be celebrated. I can’t wait for everyone to see the spirit of the African continent.”

The trophy will be on show in various malls around Cape Town starting with Tygervalley Shopping Centre Food Court today 15:00 until 17:00. It then moves to the V and A Waterfront on Sunday between 11:00-14:00.

On Monday you can view the trophy at the Langa Civic Hall in Washington Street from 10:00-14:00. Making the final stop at Canal Walk Food Court on Tuesday.

IOL Sport

