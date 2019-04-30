Gert Oosthuizen (Deputy Min Sport and Recreation), Cecilia Molokwane (President NSA), Gugu Mthembu (Telkom SA Executive) and Blanche de la Guerre (CEO Netball South Africa) during the Netball South Africa Major Announcement in Johannesburg on Tuesday. Photo: Reg Caldecott

JOHANNESBURG – Netball South Africa has secured Telkom as the naming rights partner to their domestic league which starts on May 10 in Pretoria. The domestic league will now be knowns as the Telkom Netball League.

Cecilia Molokwane, President of Netball South Africa said: “As Netball South Africa, we are extremely excited about this partnership and we believe that it will help us in growing the sport and taking it to new heights.

“This partnership will definitely change the landscape of netball in the country and for all the teams that are participating. Telkom are no strangers to sports and that is why their collaboration with us is very important.

The domestic netball league has been around for the past five years and has seen some of the biggest and best players come to display their talents on the court. This year, the tournament will have 13 teams participating over a five-week period.

#NetballSouthAfrica NEWS | NSA partners with @TelkomZA to grow the sport. Both share the same commitment: to elevate the game of netball, prosperity, excellent values and a South African nation of champions. 🏆🏐🇿🇦https://t.co/PimbyYUKBO#TelkomNL pic.twitter.com/Dtgjlk0QPL — Netball South Africa (@Netball_SA) April 30, 2019

The league is made up of 10 teams, representing all the nine provinces in the country with Gauteng having two teams. The league also features the Presidents Smileys, a team made up of Proteas players based in South Africa and coached by the Proteas assistant coach Dorette Badenhorst. The 12th team in the league is the President’s Stars which is a male only team, competing only in exhibition matches.

The Zimbabwe national team who will be playing in their maiden 2019 Vitality Netball World Cup will make up the 13th team in the league, and their coach will use the league as preparation for the World Cup.

“With Telkom now on board with us as our partner, the Telkom Netball League will be an exciting tournament for the players, teams and supporters. We will leave no stone unturned, we are bringing everything that we have to this league and this will leave everyone blown away,” said Molokwane.

African News Agency (ANA)