Proteas captain Bongiwe Msomi in action during the Netball World Cup.

CAPE TOWN – Following the appointment of Dorette Badenhorst and Dumisani Chauke as both coach and assistant coach of the SA netball team, the duo’s first assignment is competing at the 2019 Africa Netball Cup that will be staged at the Velodrome in Cape Town from October 18 to 22. Africa Netball Cup is the first tournament that the Proteas will be participating in following their impressive showing at the Netball World Cup where they finished fourth. It will be a good test for the newly-appointed coaching staff who will use this as a preparation for the series against England in November.

The tournament (Africa Netball Cup) sees eight African teams square off against each other. The countries that are participating include Uganda, Zimbabwe, Zambia, Lesotho, Kenya, Tanzania and Malawi.

Badenhors said: “It is never easy playing any of the African countries. All the four teams that competed at the 2019 Netball World Cup did very well, they finished in the top-10.

“I will never underestimate, they are very physical and never easy to play against because of their heights. We will prepare very well against them and make sure that we are better prepared especially against Malawi on Friday and the other opponents. The goal is to win this tournament and remain the best ranked team in the continent.”