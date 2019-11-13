Coach Dorette Badenhorst's Proteas squad of 15 players will be trimmed to 12 players for the Test series. Photo: Netball SA on facebook

CAPE TOWN – Netball South Africa have called up a squad of 15 players for a training camp ahead of the three-Test series against England in Cape Town, starting on 29 November. The squad will be trimmed to 12 players for the Test series.

The two nations will be meeting for the fourth time this year. South Africa have won once.

Coach Dorette Badenhorst with assistant Dumisani Chauke used the Africa Netball Cup last month as a trial to assess players.