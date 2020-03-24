Netball SA president becomes second SA sportsperson to test positive for Covid-19

JOHANNESBURG – Netball SA (NSA) on Tuesday announced that its president, Cecilia Molokwane, has tested positive for Covid-19 after her recent business travels between the United Kingdom and Scotland respectively. The announcement follows the revelation on Sunday by retired SA Olympic swimmer Cameron van der Burgh that he tested positive for the Coronavirus two weeks ago. Molokwane had travelled to the United Kingdom for meetings with the International Netball Federation (INF) where she serves as a board member earlier this month. These meetings took place as South Africa is gearing to host the 2023 Netball World Cup in Cape Town. Netball South Africa President, Ms. Cecilia Molokwane has tested positive for COVID-19.



“I found out this morning (Tuesday, 24th March 2020) that I have tested positive for the coronavirus,” said Molokwane

“I did these tests following my return from the UK where I was in March. I would also like to mention that when we returned from the UK, we were screened at the airport (ORT) and everything went well.

“I would like to take this moment to alert the general public that I am currently in quarantine and taking all the necessary precautions to make sure that I recover fully from the virus. I am not showing any symptoms, however, I will still take precautions to protect everyone around me and myself.

“Please take all necessary precautions, wash your hands with soap or sanitiser for at least 20 seconds, keep the required two metre social distance. This virus is real, and we need to treat it as such. If you test positive please make sure that you quarantine for the required 14 days.”

