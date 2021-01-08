Netball South Africa suspends all activities

By Xilombe Mathye [email protected] The Netball South Africa president, Cecilia Molokwane has announced the suspension of all NSA planned activities due to the resurging Covid-19 cases. Molokwane, with her executive committee, on Friday decided to suspend all netball activities until further notice, with immediate effect from January 8. “As an executive it was very important for us to take a decision to postpone all our planned activities until further notice,” said Molokwane.

Postponed activities include The SPAR Challenge that was to be held from January 20-27 in Cape Town, the Under 21 training camp which was scheduled for January 11-15, and the Male National Championships.

This decision was taken with the aim of protecting the lives of all the players, members, stakeholders and partners, according to Molokwane.

“We will continue to take a lead from government and consult all relevant stakeholders as we take all the much needed steps to ensure that we protect lives.”

Molokwane and the NSA Events team will continue to be in consultation with the Department of Sports, Arts and Culture as well as the Department of Health and will monitor the situation with the view of making the most suitable decision for Netball.

Molokwane also mentioned the importance of the coronavirus and encourages people to educate themselves and others about the virus.

“I think it is also important that we take this time and continue to use this moment to educate our people about the importance of adhering to health regulations and protocols around Covid-19.”

NSA will continue to assess the situation and review the decision to either continue with the events or keep them suspended until it is safe enough to resume playing.

IOL Sport