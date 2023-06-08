Netball World Cup fever building as tournament start gets closer

Cape Town - Cape Town, South Africa is all set to welcome the world with just 50 days remaining until the first centre pass of the Vitality Netball World Cup 2023. Final preparations are ramping up, along with excitement levels ahead of the best 16 nations in the world converging on the Mother City for 10 days of captivating netball action.

The Vitality Netball World Cup 2023 will take place from 28th July to 6th August 2023 at the Cape Town International Convention Centre. The 50 day countdown will be celebrated across the country, but all eyes will be on Limpopo, with the official Netball World Cup Trophy Tour arriving in the northernmost province of South Africa on Friday. The occasion will also be celebrated during a festive weekend at the Telkom Netball League, which resumes at the Heartfelt Arena in Pretoria on Friday.

Vitality Netball World Cup 2023 Board Chairperson Patience Shikwambana expressed her excitement at the fact that only 50 days remain until the sport's greatest showpiece. "As the board chairperson, I couldn't be prouder of the incredible journey we've been on in bringing the Vitality Netball World Cup 2023 to Cape Town," she said. "What a great honour it is to host this prestigious event and with 50 days to go, it's all systems go.

“Our teams are working tirelessly to ensure this is an event which will leave an indelible mark on the sport of netball and on our nation. “Our goal is to showcase not only the very best of netball talent from across the globe but also the best of what South Africa and the continent of Africa have to offer,” added Shikwambana. “We’ve had just a small taste of that as the Netball World Cup trophy has been travelling throughout the country. Just imagine the spectacle when the tournament gets underway 50 days from now!”

Tournament Director Priscilla Masisi is confident that with 50 days to go, everything is on track to host a memorable first Netball World Cup on African soil. “We are heading into the final stretch of our preparations now and, while we are hard at work getting everything ready, the excitement is really palpable. It’s almost time to welcome the world and we can’t wait,” she said. “We urge everyone who hasn’t bought their tickets already to do so before it’s too late. And for those who can’t make it to the matches, there will be numerous fan parks across the country where they can also enjoy the exceptional vibe of the Vitality Netball World Cup 2023. We will be releasing details of those fan parks in due course so watch this space,” added Masisi.