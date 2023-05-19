Norma Plummer set to name star Proteas for Netball World Cup

Cape Town - The wait is almost over as the Netball World Cup excitement is reaching fever pitch. Today, the Proteas squad that will be playing in the July tournament will be named. The team have had a busy 2023 as they prepare to be at their best for the World Cup. The preparations started with the Quad Series in January. South Africa weren't able to win a match, but got a respectable draw against England and valuable game time against the

world's top teams. The Proteas have been getting some much-needed game time as the Netball League started last month, and will continue in the lead up to the World Cup. It will be interesting to see just how coach Norma Plummer decides on who will playing at the World Cup, but there is no doubt she will go with her stars as Africa looks to put on a spectacle.

By the looks of it we are set to see stalwarts like captain Bongi Msomi, Khanyisa Chewane, Karla Pretorius and Elmere van der Berg make the final squad. Earlier this year, Plummer talked about what the World Cup would mean to someone like Msomi who has been seen as the poster girl for netball in South Africa. The coach didn't mince her words saying since she first saw Msomi play in 2016, she has really made a mark in the sport. “I think she has been one of the most outstanding ambassadors from any sport and certainly for South Africa. I have watched her grow and develop, not only on the court but

off the court as an outstanding ambassador. She is truly something else,” Plummer said. Someone who will be keen to also make her mark will be Pretorius who made her return to the national team after maternity leave. She was instrumental in the Quad Series draw against England and her experience on this big stage will come in handy for SA. Chawane needs no introduction. She helped the Proteas win the Africa Cup and played an important role during their Quad Series.

Meanwhile, it remains to be seen whether Nicola Smith will make the squad after she missed the Quad Series due to injury. Van der Berg also missed that tournament with injury, but was one of the stand-out players at the Commonwealth Games last year. Plummer is also likely to go with Izette Griesel, who was part of the 2019 World Cup team, and will bring her skill and experience as SA go for glory. The hosts are in Group C with Jamaica, Wales and Sri Lanka. The Proteas will kick off the tournament on 28 July when they take on the Welsh.