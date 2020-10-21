North West Flames scorch Western Cape Stings for second Telkom Netball League victory

BLOEMFONTEIN - The North West Flames registered their second victory in a row after turning things around and beating the Western Cape Stings 44-42 in the final minutes of the match in the Telkom Netball League on Wednesday afternoon at the Mangaung Indoor Sports Complex.

Stings’ goal shooter Sian Moore struck the opening goal of the match with a set piece in her first attempt. The Stings provided short passes throughout the stanza which gave the Flames a hard time as their defensive unit was not as tight. The Western Cape side closed off the first quarter with 13-10.

There was room for more goals to be served by the Stings but Flames’ goalkeeper Monique Reyneke was on defence mode and gave the Stings’ goal attack Nichole Taljaard a hard time denying her goals.

There were a few changes that had to be made in the Flames’ shooting circle due to Chanté Louw’s injury. Jessica du Plessis joined Elmeré van de Berg in the shooting circle which helped them in turning more goals, but not enough for them to lead as the Stings closed off the half time with 25-22.

Flames coach Elsjé Jordaan gave the team a pep talk during the half time break because the defensive unit came back full force and were attempting to shut down the combination of Moore and Taljaard in the shooting circle. Even though the Southern Stings closed off the third round with a three goal lead, the North West side fought hard with the help of van de Berg’s offloads.