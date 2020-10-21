North West Flames scorch Western Cape Stings for second Telkom Netball League victory
BLOEMFONTEIN - The North West Flames registered their second victory in a row after turning things around and beating the Western Cape Stings 44-42 in the final minutes of the match in the Telkom Netball League on Wednesday afternoon at the Mangaung Indoor Sports Complex.
Stings’ goal shooter Sian Moore struck the opening goal of the match with a set piece in her first attempt. The Stings provided short passes throughout the stanza which gave the Flames a hard time as their defensive unit was not as tight. The Western Cape side closed off the first quarter with 13-10.
There was room for more goals to be served by the Stings but Flames’ goalkeeper Monique Reyneke was on defence mode and gave the Stings’ goal attack Nichole Taljaard a hard time denying her goals.
There were a few changes that had to be made in the Flames’ shooting circle due to Chanté Louw’s injury. Jessica du Plessis joined Elmeré van de Berg in the shooting circle which helped them in turning more goals, but not enough for them to lead as the Stings closed off the half time with 25-22.
Flames coach Elsjé Jordaan gave the team a pep talk during the half time break because the defensive unit came back full force and were attempting to shut down the combination of Moore and Taljaard in the shooting circle. Even though the Southern Stings closed off the third round with a three goal lead, the North West side fought hard with the help of van de Berg’s offloads.
It was a case of who wants it the most in the final round of the match. The Flames grabbed opportunities of every ball presented to them with both hands and were putting pressure on the Stings with their defence. In the final minutes of the match van de Berg provided aggressive set pieces and led her team to victory.
PLAYER OF THE MATCH
Elmeré van der Berg (GA) Flames
TWIZZA MOMENT OF THE MATCH
Jo Prins (C) Stings
Flames starting 7:
GS Chanté Louw
GA Elmeré van de Berg
WA Jessica du Plessis
C Kailah Ferreira
WD Didintle Keebine
GD Nicolene van Heerden
GK Monique Reyneke
Substitutes:
Elsunet du Plessis
Lucy Strydom
Londeka Buthelezi
Caitlin Rousseau
Adivhaho Tshivhiahuvhi
Stings starting 7:
GS Sian Moore
GA Nichole Taljaard
WA Shannen Bartlett
C Jo Prins
WD Mandolene Hermanus
GD Nicola Smith
GK Ancia Pienaar
Substitutes:
Helene Steyn
Janke Visagie
Caleigh Stuart
Abeline Olivier
Megan Gossman
Xilombe Mathye