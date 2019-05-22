Bongiwe Msomi will lead South Africa at the Netball World Cup in Liverpool. Photo: EPA

JOHANNESBURG – Netball South Africa have named 12 players chosen to represent South Africa at the World Cup at the M&S Bank Arena in Liverpool in July. South Africa’s coach Norma Plummer knows the significance of the World Cup, and what it means, as she has won it both as a player and a coach.

“Getting the best players to come with to Liverpool is a very important and critical part of our preparations.

“I have worked with all SA-based players during a week’s camp in Pretoria, and I have assessed them again during the 2019 edition of the Telkom Netball League, which is currently under way in Pretoria,” says Plummer.

Proteas Squad

Lenize Potgieter (GS), Ine-Marie Venter (GS), Maryka Holtzhausen (GA), Renske Stoltz (GA), Erin Burger (C), Izette Griesel (C/WA), Khanyisa Chawane (C), Bongiwe Pretty Msomi (WA, captain), Shadine van der Merwe (WD), Karla Pretorius (GD), Phumza Maweni (GK), Zanele Vimbela (GK).

African News Agency (ANA)