Proteas beat Malawi in first of three Tests in Sun City

By Xilombe Mathye The South African Proteas started the SPAR Challenge 3 Test Series on a high note following a 65-25 win over the Malawian Queens in the opening game of the series at the Superbowl in Sun City on Thursday evening. The home side set the mood when they scored the opening goal and had the upper hand throughout the first quarter of the match with a 15-6 goal lead. It is the combination of Lenize Potgieter and Lefébre Rademan in the shooting circle that put the Proteas in the lead in the first stanza. The defence unit has to be given credit as well as they gave the Malawian side a run around. The Queens went into the second stanza and applied pressure giving the Proteas defence squad a hard time in their attempt to level matters with the Proteas.

The Queens made multiple mistakes which costed them, leaving the Proteas to have the upper hand and managed to close off the first half with 31-9 lead.

The South African side started the second half of the match with a 2 point advantage as the Queens were looking for a significant turnaround.

The Proteas made four changes where they introduced Ine-Marí Venter, Monique Reyneke, Romé Joubert and Tshina Mdau who made her debut in the Proteas squad.

The Proteas provided more goals and quick passes which almost dismantled the Malawian defence combination. The Proteas continued to lead the match in the third round with a 48-16 lead.

Even though it was evident that the Malawian squad were not taking the first round of the test series, they put effort and fought hard in the final quarter and attempted to dominate the home side.

South Africa continued to fight hard and served more balls in the shooting circle. They dominated the Queens throughout the match and wrapped up the game with a 40 goal lead.

Proteas Starting 7:

GS Lenize Potgieter

GA Lefébre Rademan

WA Izette Griesel

C Bongi Msomi (C)

WD Khanyisa Chawane

GD Shadine van der Merwe

GK Phumza Maweni

Queens Starting 7:

GS Sindi Simtowe

GA Jessie Mazengera

WA Thandie Galleta

C Takondwa Lwazi

WD Grace Mwafulirwa

GD Caroline Mtukule (C)

GK Towera Vinkhumbo

IOL Sport