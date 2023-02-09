Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Independent Online

Thursday, February 9, 2023

Like us on FacebookFollow us on TwitterView puzzlesView weather by locationView market indicators
Independent Online
Sign In

Proteas captain Bongi Msomi confident Netball World Cup will be a game changer for women’s sport in SA

Bongi Msomi says netball is growing and the World Cup can only bring a bigger spotlight to the sport. Photo: Samuel Shivambu/BackpagePix

Bongi Msomi says netball is growing and the World Cup can only bring a bigger spotlight to the sport. Photo: Samuel Shivambu/BackpagePix

Published 1h ago

Share

Cape Town - The SPAR Proteas team are hard at work, on and off the field, as the Netball World Cup is just a few months away.

Yesterday Telkom, the official sponsor of the upcoming tournament, launched the #standtall campaign in a bid to use the sport help young South Africans embrace who they are as they grow netball ahead of the World Cup.

Story continues below Advertisement

Banyana Banyana won hearts of South Africans (and sponsors) after they won the Africa Cup of Cup Nations last year. It was an important step for Desiree Ellis’ team as they look to not only grow women’s football but women’s sport in general.

SA Netball captain Bongi Msomi is of the belief that things are on the right track and if they play their part, netball can only grow in stature and in return there will be an impact on women’s sport.

“I like the idea of women changing and being supported. We are supported but it’s still not where we would like it to be and and I like that you can always see the step forward from where it was before and that’s what you need to dwell on.

More on this

ALSO READ: Proteas are a work in progress but things are coming together, says captain Bongi Msomi

“You can’t constantly want to tick a box of not constantly being seeing and not supported if you are not putting in the work as well. So I am pretty sure the World Cup is going to change a lot of things, it’s going to bring a whole lot of sponsors on board.“

The upcoming event will be Msomi’s fourth World Cup and she is hoping that she and her team can leave a lasting legacy.

Story continues below Advertisement

“I just want to go out and take the legacy of firstly where we finish, we really want to finish on a podium (at the World Cup), if it’s a trophy, first ... why not ... but really a medal itself will be something fantastic for this group and if I can finish with that, that will be so awesome. Taking that and giving so many girls and boys out there hope that we can actually do it, it’s going to be a fantastic journey and that’s a legacy on it’s own.”

ALSO READ: District Netball League boosts the game by adding juniors to the seniors’ tournament

Msomi added that’s it’s important that the home team show’s the local fans what they are capable of on the global stage.

Story continues below Advertisement

“A couple of times we had a good crack but it’s still not enough because maybe we are not physically seeing it. This can change a lot of perceptions that we are maybe good but not good enough. If we can do it now, it will tell everyone that we are actually good enough. So I think that’s the best legacy we can create here to give hope and show it live and that it is possible."

@AliciaPillay56

Related Topics:

Share

Recent stories by:

Alicia Pillay