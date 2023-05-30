Proteas captain Bongi Msomi goes back to her roots to inspire young netball players

Cape Town - Proteas captain Bongi Msomi was back in her home town Hammarsdale in KwaZulu-Natal, where she continued to inspire young netball players. Msomi spent time at Emaxulwini Primary School hosting a netball clinic as the excitement for the Netball World Cup builds ahead of the July tournament.

The Stand Tall clinic, which was hosted by the Bongi Msomi Legacy Project, was aimed at motivating young netball players in the local community to stand tall, come together and importantly upskill themselves through learning from the Proteas captain. Msomi shared her journey of how she became a netball player and what it takes to make it professionally both locally and internationally. “As a teenager, I had little interest in netball. I never pictured myself playing netball professionally or better yet for the national team. However, one training session in high school changed my life for the better,” said Msomi.

Bongi Msomi imparts her netball wisdom on young players in Hammarsdale. Picture: Supplied While some may call it luck, Msomi is proud of the story of how she first got introduced to netball and how grabbing an opportunity that comes your way with both hands is important. “My story is one of luck and favour. While at an after school netball session in high school to watch a friend train I was asked to fill in a space for an unavailable player and little did I know that I will fall in love with the sport and see a future in it,” she said. Msomi shared her knowledge and skills with approximately 80 aspiring netball players, where she took them through simple drills and exercises meant to develop and improve their talents.

The hallmark of Msomi’s success is that she prioritises hard work, focus and mental health. She also attributed the foundation of her netball stardom to her former teacher and mentor, Sthembiso Mncwabe who worked extra hours making sure she got the extra attention in order to learn and catch up with the rest of the group. Mncwabe was selected as the province’s community hero and was also in attendance at the netball clinic.