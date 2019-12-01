CAPE TOWN – The Proteas netball team finally exacted some payback on the England Roses in their third and final Test of the SPAR Challenge with a 54-48 victory in Cape Town on Sunday.
The six-point winning margin is the largest over England since their 77-54 demolition in Manchester 1995 providing hope for Proteas coach Dorette Badenhorst’s tenure in charge of the national side.
Although the Roses wrapped up the series the day before, the Proteas produced their best netball to claim their second victory over the English in six matches this year.
“Two-one is much better than three-nil…it was a great game between two very good teams,” Badenhorst said.
“We won the match in the first quarter because we achieved our goal of getting five goals ahead, which meant that England was playing catch-up.