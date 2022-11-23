Proteas hammer Zimbabwe in Diamond Challenge clash

Tshwane — The South African senior national netball team had yet another victorious outing in the Diamond Challenge at the University of Pretoria's Rembrandt Hall on Wednesday. The Proteas hammered Zimbabwe 72-37 following on their victory over Scotland on Tuesday.

Assistant coach Dumisane Chauke credited their success to them having done their homework. “We knew that Zimbabwe would come blazing and play physical. We were also aware that they will play with a bit of structure because they are an improving nation. But our girls were up for it because we had worked out the game plan,” Chauke said "It was also good in that we hand the youngsters game time experience, so now all 15 players have gotten on the court."

The Proteas started a different team from the one that faced Scotland, with captain Bongi Naomi and he deputy Phumza Mawenibthe the only two who had run out against the Scots. Chauke was particularly pleased by the technical team's decision to have Refiloe Nketsa start at centre. “We had Fifi at centre to see how she slots in and it was a great pleasure to have her there. She was a bit tired late on, but she still pushed. So our call on that was not off because she was given the ‘man of the match’ award,” Chauke said.

Nketsa had a fantastic game as she was the focal point of the Proteas' attacks against a Zimbabwe outfit that tried a short-passing game, which just did not work. SA’s height advantage as well as their impressive pace saw them dominate proceedings to lead 20-9 in the first quarter. They were even more clinical in the second quarter, scoring a further 18 goals to their adversaries' 8.

Late in the last quarter when the match had long ceased to be a contest, the Proteas had the partisan crowd up on their feet with an impressive passage of play that would no doubt have had coach Norma Plummer pleased. Intercepting a Zimbabwe attack, they countered with some slick passing which saw the ball move from player to player with consummate ease. At the end of it, goal shooter Nicole Taljaard netted with ease.

With two successive wins, SA are set to play in Saturday's final although they still have to face the President's 12 on Friday. The Diamond Challenge is a build up to the World Cup that SA will host in Cape Town in July and August next year. The Proteas will also play in a Quad Series early next year against much stronger opposition in Australia, world champions New Zealand as well as England.