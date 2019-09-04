The SPAR Proteas are looking forward to their rematch against England on home soil. Photo: Reg Caldecott

JOHANNESBURG – Four months after the end the 2019 Vitality Netball World Cup in Liverpool, South Africa will face England in the SPAR Challenge. It will be a three-match series played in Cape Town in late November. England and South Africa met each other twice in Liverpool and finished third and fourth respectively.

South Africa will now face England’s Roses at the Velodrome in Cape Town from November 29-December 1. This will be the first time the two sides meet following their battle for bronze at the World Cup in July.

“We are excited to be hosting England in November and cannot wait for the clash,” said Netball South Africa’s Cecilia Molokwane.

“Both teams have gone through a transition phase and are building for the future. We obviously don’t want to allow them to beat us on our own turf and we have a home crowd advantage this time.”

Both teams are going through a new dawn as the coaches who were at the helm during the World Cup have stepped down.

For the Proteas, this will be a chance to revenge the two losses they endured at the hands of the Roses at the World Cup.

“I am looking forward to this series against South Africa,” said England’s coach Jess Thirlby. “It’s definitely going to be an exciting few games to watch.

“The Proteas are a good team and they proved that at the World Cup. I’m sure they’ll be looking forward to the re-match, so it’s definitely going to be one to watch.”

Mike Prentice, SPAR’s Group Marketing Executive, said it was exciting that the Proteas would be in action on home soil in Cape Town in November.

“There was such a hype around the excellent run of the Proteas in Liverpool at the World Cup in July and all of South Africa is looking forward to seeing our girls in action on home soil,” he said.

Proteas v England fixture dates:

Friday, November 29

Saturday, November 30

Sunday, December 1

