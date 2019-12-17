Netball SA have announced a squad of 12 which will do duty at the Netball Nations Cup in England from January 19 to 26. Photo: Courtney Africa/Africa News Agency/ANA

JOHANNESBURG – Netball SA have announced a squad of 12 which will do duty at the Netball Nations Cup in England from January 19 to 26. South Africa’s opening match will be against Jamaica, the second game will be a battle of the flowers when they take on the England Roses before playing their final group match against New Zealand.

“We have confidence in the coaches and the team that is assembled for the Vitality Nations Cup. We have seen how well the team did during the Africa Nations Cup and the Spar Challenge Netball Series against England in Cape Town,” said Netball South president, Cecilia Molokwane.

“Selecting this team wasn’t easy considering how well all the players played during these two tournaments. The team is very strong and ready to go.”

SA coach Dorette Badenhorst said she welcome the next challenge.