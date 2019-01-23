The Spar Protea Netball team following their arrival at OR Tambo International Airport on Tuesday afternoon in Johannesburg. Pic: Reg Caldecott

JOHANNESBURG – The Spar Proteas came home with smiles on their faces on Tuesday afternoon following some outstanding performances in the SANZEA Quad Series netball tournament in England. A vociferous group of fans waving flags, balloons and flowers were at OR Tambo Airport to meet them.

Although the Proteas lost to Australia in their opening match in Liverpool, they led the world champions by five goals at halftime and forced the Diamonds to change their line-up.

Last weekend, they beat the Commonwealth Games champions, the England Roses, by three goals in London on Saturday.

On Sunday they had their best result against New Zealand since 1995, when they beat them in the World Cup in Birmingham.

They drew the match 45-45, and forced the world's No 2 team into extra-time and then sudden-death before Maria Folou finally scored the winning goal for the Silver Ferns.

Subscribe to the IOL Sport Newsletter!

The crowning moment for the Proteas was when goal defence Karla Pretorius was declared Player of the Tournament.

“This shows that we are right there with the best,” declared Netball South Africa (NSA) president Cecilia Molokwane. “The tournament showed that the World Cup is up for grabs. I predict now that we will come back with a medal.

“It’s great going into the World Cup knowing we have beaten the Commonwealth Games champions in their own backyard,” said assistant coach Dumisani Chauke.

“We also held our own against New Zealand, so we are getting better at handling pressure situations. We lost to Australia because they kept exerting pressure, but that helped us when it came to England and New Zealand.

Welcome back home #SPARProteas 🇿🇦 we are very proud of you! Oh and also wishing Tshina Mdau, who was part of the squad a very happy birthday today! 🎂#WeAreAllIn

📸 Reg Caldecott pic.twitter.com/LM1xi37Jpn — Netball South Africa (@Netball_SA) January 22, 2019

Vice-captain Pretorius said the Proteas had benefited from the number of players who were now playing in the Australian, New Zealand and English leagues.

“You train with the best day after day, and every weekend you play tough matches against the best players. It also helps that you learn how to play the best players – you learn their habits and understand how to deal with them," she said.

“We need more players to play overseas, because that is good for netball in South Africa, but it is also important that we have a strong league in South Africa.

"Training is one thing but it’s the time on the court that is so important.”

African News Agency (ANA)





Like us on Facebook