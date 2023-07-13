Shadine van der Merwe is a household name in South African netball and someone the Proteas will be looking to for experience in their bid to be a success at the Netball World Cup. Friday is the two week mark before the competition begins and, Cape Town is readying itself for the start on the August 28 at the Cape Town International Convention Centre (CTICC). Excitement is slowing building as fans got to see the World Cup trophy on tour in various places in Mother City over the last week.

Van der Merwe says, right now in the lead up to the World Cup, she is just focusing on the present to help her keep perspective. “I have learned it’s always important to stay in the now, and to be the best version of yourself in the moment. Also to be kind to yourself because we all feel vulnerable sometimes,” said Van der Merwe. 📣The CPT leg of the Trophy Tour cont. this weekend & today. We're happy to see that the spirit or as we like to call it in South Africa the 'gees' is growing! 🙌🇿🇦



Catch the teams in action 👉 https://t.co/wns9hG3j2m



📸 Cindy Waxa (@CityofCT)#NWC2023 | #PutYourHandsUp pic.twitter.com/JSrBu2S5tR — Netball World Cup (@NetballWorldCup) July 10, 2023 The Proteas defender, will be meeting her teammates in Cape Town this week, where they will be getting their final preparations underway as the event draws closer. Several players got some much-needed game time in the recently concluded Telkom Netball League.

Van der Merwe feels their Proteas’ unity is something that they will make the team thrive at the World Cup. The 2023 Netball World Cup trophy has arrived safely in Cape Town! 🤩 The trophy which has travelled across the country over the last six weeks has now reached its final destination @CityofCT 🙌🏆🇿🇦#NWC2023 | #PutYourHandsUp pic.twitter.com/kgMxnP06Ut — Netball South Africa (@Netball_SA) July 7, 2023 “Our unity! We come from various backgrounds and cultures, and we have so much respect for each other! On court we know how to fight till the end.” Van der Merwe has a fondness for the colour green, as the first car she bought was a green kombi, which had a rather unique South African nickname ...

It’s almost the same colour as the PUMA kit the South Africans will wear at the World Cup, and Van der Merwe can’t wait to strut her stuff in their threads at the global showpiece. “It’s the first car I bought for myself and I have always loved a kombi, because as kids we grew up having a kombi. His name is ‘Ertjie’ (little pea) because of the colour,” she joked. “I love it! The kit is colourful and shows both diversity and unity. It suits my personality”, said Van der Merwe on their locally inspired design of the kit.