The South African netball team finished fourth at the 15th﻿ Netball World Cup﻿ in Liverpool, England. Photo: Reg Caldecott

CAPE TOWN – Africa has three countries ranked in the top 10 of world netball after the latest rankings were released by the International Netball Federation (INF), the world governing body for the sport. Of the three continental teams, South Africa lead the way in fifth position, followed by Uganda in sixth and Malawi in seventh place.

The INF World Rankings also has a change in the top three, with the Silver Ferns of New Zealand’s gold medal at the 2019 Netball World Cup boosting them into second spot.

Australia remain at the summit, with England in third position, while Jamaica have dropped down to fourth.

World top 10 rankings:

1 Australia 6724

2 New Zealand 6675

3 England 6267

4 Jamaica 3962

5 South Africa 4703

6 Uganda 3223

7 Malawi 3193

8 Scotland 1799

9 Northern Ireland 1918

10 Wales 1402

African News Agency (ANA)