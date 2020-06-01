South Africa remain fifth in netball world rankings

JOHANNESBURG – South Africa has remained fifth in the latest netball world rankings released by the International Netball Federation (INF) on Monday. South Africa has 148 ranking points. The only country that has moved up is Jamaica who are now ranked third. England has moved one position down to fourth, both countries have 172 ranking points. “The announcement by INF on World Rankings is well received and as Netball South Africa,” said Netball South Africa president Cecilia Molokwane. “We are happy that we have not moved down the pecking order, if you look at our ranking points, we have significantly improved there. It is our goal to move up the table, this is a work in progress and I honestly believe that we will ultimately get there very soon. “I am very proud of the team as a collective because everyone is working hard to do better and be the best.”

Due to the national lockdown during the novel coronavirus pandemic, the Proteas have also been dealt another blow in their attempt to getting back to court and competing at global stages.

On Sunday, Netball Australia announced that the Quad Series which was scheduled to take place in September has been cancelled and a new date will be negotiated with all the affected associations. Countries which were going to participate in the Quad Series included World Champions New Zealand, Africa Cup Champs South Africa, Commonwealth Champions England, and hosts Australia.

“It is very sad that we have had to agree to cancelling this tournament, however the reasons for doing this are justifiable,” said Molokwane.

“The well-being of our team is of paramount importance and we therefore needed to make sure that we take all the necessary precautions to protect everyone. It is always a privilege to play against teams that are ranked above us, this helps us get better and be the best.

“What the world is going through is unprecedented and everyone is doing their best to make sure that all stakeholders are protected and that we return to play when it is safe to do so. We will work very close with all the other countries to make sure that when we return to play, it is safe to do so.”

The cancelled Quad Series was scheduled to take place between from September 20 to 27 across various cities in Australia and New Zealand.

African News Agency (ANA)