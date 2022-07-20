South Africa seal netball series win against Wales in dominant fashion

SA coach Dorette Badenhorst went with experience in her starting seven. For the better part of the first quarter, it was evenly matched between the two sides. Wales capitalised on South Africa’s errors, reeled in the visitors’ lead, and drew the first quarter 14-14.

South Africa made a few changes coming into the second quarter with Khanyisa Chawane and Tshina Mdau making way for Izette Griesel at centre and Shadine van der Merwe moving to wing defence and Nicola Smith coming in at goal defence.

Proteas defenders Maweni and Smith proved to be solid as they scored their first goal in the second quarter after seven minutes.