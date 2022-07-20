South Africa seal netball series win against Wales in dominant fashion

Cardiff - South Africa beat Wales 61-44 in their international netball match in Cardiff on Tuesday.
SA lead the three-match series 2-0.
SA coach Dorette Badenhorst went with experience in her starting seven. For the better part of the first quarter, it was evenly matched between the two sides. Wales capitalised on South Africa’s errors, reeled in the visitors’ lead, and drew the first quarter 14-14.
South Africa made a few changes coming into the second quarter with Khanyisa Chawane and Tshina Mdau making way for Izette Griesel at centre and Shadine van der Merwe moving to wing defence and Nicola Smith coming in at goal defence.
Proteas defenders Maweni and Smith proved to be solid as they scored their first goal in the second quarter after seven minutes.
South Africa managed to take the quarter 17–5 and the overall score to 31-19 heading to the halfway stage.
In the third quarter, Zanele Vimbela and Elmere van der Berg were introduced and Chawane made a return. The quarter would end with SA leading 47-28.
Despite a strong final quarter by the hosts which they won 16-14, South Africa had done enough to ensure a comfortable victory.
The teams will meet again at the same venue, for the third and final clash on Wednesday.
IOL Sport