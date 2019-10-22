South African claimed a clean sweep at the African Netball Cup in Cape Town providing newly appointed coach Dorette Badenhorst with a good start to her tenure.
The Proteas netball team won all six of their matches at the continental tournament, but their performances on the court were not void of blemishes.
This gave Badenhorst some room for improvement ahead of their three-Test series against world number three England in Cape Town.
South Africa won their sixth and final match of the tournament with a 72-53 victory over Zambia on Tuesday.
Zambia put up a brave fight despite the 19-point defeat at the hands of the host nation.