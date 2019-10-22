South African claim a clean sweep at the African Netball Cup









South African national netball captain Bongiwe Msomi on attack when they played against Zambia in the last game of the Africa Netball tournament held at the Bellville Velodrome. Photo: Phando/Jikelo/African News Agency(ANA) South African claimed a clean sweep at the African Netball Cup in Cape Town providing newly appointed coach Dorette Badenhorst with a good start to her tenure. The Proteas netball team won all six of their matches at the continental tournament, but their performances on the court were not void of blemishes. This gave Badenhorst some room for improvement ahead of their three-Test series against world number three England in Cape Town. South Africa won their sixth and final match of the tournament with a 72-53 victory over Zambia on Tuesday. Zambia put up a brave fight despite the 19-point defeat at the hands of the host nation.

South Africa managed to score a half-century of points in all six of their matches with Uganda and Kenya, ranked sixth and seventh in the world respectively putting up the biggest fight in the tournament.

Zambia put up a brave fight in the opening half of the match playing in their second match of the day after a 68-32 win over Lesotho.

The home side went five up against a fired-up Zambian side going into the second quarter of the match. The Zambians held the powerhouse of African netball at arm's length trailing by six points with South Africa leading 31-25 at the half-time break.

Badenhorst made numerous changes throughout the match, testing her different combinations.

South Africa found their groove in the second quarter extending their lead to 16 points to lead Zambia 53-37 going into the final period.

Zambia could not stop the bleeding in the fourth quarter with the Proteas adding 19 points to the scoresheet for a comprehensive victory over Zambia.





