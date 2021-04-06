South Africa’s first steps to professional Netball league

The StellenSport Netball League (SNL) will make its debut on the national sporting landscape with a two-day ranking tournament starting next weekend. The tournament will be the forerunner to the 2021 SNL, which will be introduced in October. It also marks the first steps to establish a professional netball league in South Africa. There will be no cost to players at the event. The SNL will take care of tournament expenses, but players will not receive a salary. As of next year, however, they will receive a partial monthly salary. Over the next few years payments will increase, until 2024, when players will be paid in full for their participation. ALSO READ: Perfect Proteas wrap up Tri-Nations Netball challenge

StellenSport chief executive Freda Kemp said all the necessary plans are in place and tournament organisers will adhere to the government’s Covid-19 regulations.

“These events will still be subject to the government’s Covid-19 regulations as the health of our participants and stakeholders are of utmost importance to us,” said Kemp.

“Should Covid-19 regulations prohibit the roll-out of the festival, we will communicate this to all stakeholders as soon as possible.

“The ranking tournament will be over two days, and names for the first round will be randomly selected.

“All teams will play four games during the round-robin format in each pool on April 17. On the 18th, the teams will play in a cross-pool play-off to determine positions 1-10.

“The tournament highlight will in all likelihood be when the Stings and the Tornadoes play exhibition games on April 18 against the top team of each pool, which will serve as adequate preparation for the upcoming Telkom Netball League.

“Keen fans can capture the competitiveness in the comfort of their homes, with the games being live-streamed on the StellenSport Facebook page.”

The SNL will have 10 teams that will play in two pools. The teams will be drawn from the Western Cape Netball Federation.