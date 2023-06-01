SPAR Proteas ‘getting their head in the game’ ahead of Netball World Cup

Johannesburg - A handful of SPAR Proteas players will buckle down this weekend, working on their match-fitness ahead of the Netball World Cup (NWC) but one suspects that they will also be applying some valuable psychological lessons throughout the tournament, too. With the NWC now less than two months away, several locally based national players will return to their provincial sides to compete in the Telkom Netball League from Friday onwards at the Heartfelt Arena in Pretoria. The tournament will play out every weekend until July 1, when the final will be contested.

The pressure of hosting netball’s showpiece event at the end of July, however, will no doubt be in the back of their minds. This past week, some of the players will also have clapped eyes on the world cup trophy, which is touring Gauteng at the moment; and with it growing realisation and anticipation will fill their heads with glory and trepidation. Conquering these mind-games and fluttering nerves will be just as important when the tournament tips off - as much putting in notable shifts in the coming weeks - and as revealed by Proteas captain Bongiwe Msomi, the team has called on the best of the best in the country to help them overcome any mental blocks. “We have been in camp tackling all parts of making sure we are fit enough,” Msomi explained in an exclusive interview with Independent Media earlier this month. “Not just physically but mentally as well.

“We have had Prof Pieter (Kruger) come on board – he is one of the best in ensuring that this group is prepared (mentally).” Kruger has an honour’s role of athletes that he has helped through the psychological barrier, including the Sharks, Lions, Springboks and Blitzboks locally. His international clientele include Harlequins, Munster, the Brumbies, McLaren and Chelsea, according to Sascoc – where he has also helped TeamSA during the Olympics. His input, then, has been invaluable to Msomi and Co.

“We were quite privileged because a lot of things that he highlighted were in front of us and in terms of how we can prepare our mental toughness, or how we can get ourselves ready for what lies ahead – especially with the hype of the world cup. “He is making sure we are ready for all of it, so that it isn’t overwhelming, especially come those crucial times. He has been emphasising that we can tackle whatever is in front of us. “He has been touching on how we have been reserved as a team in terms of our capabilities,” the 25-year-old added.