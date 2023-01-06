Spar Proteas kick off World Cup preparations with Quad Series

Pretoria – The SPAR Proteas will begin their 2023 international netball campaign in Cape Town later this month as they take on top three ranked countries for this year’s Quad Series. Norma Plummer who returned to the hot seat as head coach of the South Africa used the Diamond Challenge series that took place in November last year to assess players who will represent South Africa.

“As a federation, we are extremely proud of the amount of hard work, commitment and dedication shown by the players especially last year. Every time the team took to court, you could see that they are showing up for one another and the country. I have complete confidence in the team and believe that we have chosen the best fifteen for the current task. I am certain that they will deliver for the country,” said Netball South Africa President Cecilia Molokwane. The team took a three week break mid-December and will be assembling again on Monday, 09th January 2023 in Stellenbosch to get ready and finalise preparations for the series. “The test series against Zimbabwe and Scotland was great competition as it allowed us to look at players and choose the ones who would be selected for the Quad Series. We have assembled a very competitive team which will be great to watch as they take on the top three ranked nations in the world and gauge where the team is. I do believe that we have a lot of work to do on our journey to the World Cup, said Plummer.

SPAR PROTEAS SQUAD: Lenize Potgieter; Ine-Marí Venter; Nicholé Taljaard; Nomfundo Mngomezulu; Sesandile Ngubane; Bongiwe Msomi (C); Khanyisa Chawane; Izette Griesel; Refiloe Nketsa; Boitumelo Mahloko; Phumza Maweni; Karla Pretorius; Shadine van der Merwe (VC); Zanele Vimbela; Monique Reyneke – Meyer IOLSport