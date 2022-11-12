SPAR Proteas make adjustments to management

The team got together on Monday, November 7 for an independent strenuous individual fitness test battery. With player welfare and well-being in mind, peak performance programmes were revisited. Test results and individual feedback reports at Potchefstroom’s Centre for Health and Human Performance will guide the players towards peak performance and off-court conditioning.

Potchefstroom — South Africa’s senior netball national team, the SPAR Proteas, have assembled in Potchefstroom ahead of the SPAR Diamond Challenge, which will take place on November 22-26 in Pretoria.

The team will be moving to Stellenbosch after the SPAR Diamond Challenge for another training camp. This camp will ensure management is ready for the upcoming Quad Series in January 2023.

On-court technical and tactical coaching will be done by Norma Plummer, assisted by Nicole Cusack, Dumisani Chauke, Fikile Phasha, Dr Yolandi Willemse, and Innis Erasmus. Nisha Rupnarain will continue in her role as team manager ahead of the SPAR Diamond Challenge in Pretoria.

“The decision to make these changes was not an easy one to make considering how close we are to the Netball World Cup. However, in the interests of the team and country, we felt we needed to initiate them now rather than later,” said Cecilia Molokwane, Netball SA’s president.