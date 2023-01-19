Cape Town - With less than 200 days to go until the Netball World Cup, the Spar Proteas are putting in all the work to be at their best come July. South Africa will start their preparations with the quad series which gets under way on Saturday in Cape Town.

Story continues below Advertisement

The world’s top netball nations New Zealand, Australia and England will compete in the event which should be just the test the host nation need as they prepare for the World Cup. Earlier this month SA coach Norma Plummer named a competitive squad for the Quad Series where her team will pit their strength against the world’s best teams. Go get your 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟑 𝐍𝐞𝐭𝐛𝐚𝐥𝐥 𝐐𝐮𝐚𝐝 𝐒𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐞𝐬 tickets 𝐍𝐎𝐖 and join Refiloe and the rest of the team 🇿🇦 at Cape Town's ICC as they take on 🇦🇺🇳🇿🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿



🎟️ Buy your tickets from participating SPAR outlets & Ticketpro 👉 https://t.co/3t2VqJHHfz#SPARProteas | #WeAreAllIn pic.twitter.com/tHrNWVI163 — Netball South Africa (@Netball_SA) January 18, 2023 The Quad series will give the team some insight into where they are in their preparations for the Netball World Cup.

Plummer says the team is continuing to make strides in all areas of their game. “The improvement is coming daily so it’s more about the intensity and the pressure. We’ve had some really strong training sessions that is actually exposing that (intensity and pressure) and that’s what we need to maintain because we are not going to be playing bottom ranked teams, we are playing the top three in the world so we need to be able to sustain (it).” Team stalwart Karla Pretorius is set to make her return to the team after having a baby.

Story continues below Advertisement

We can't wait 🤩 4 days of 𝐐𝐮𝐚𝐝 𝐒𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐞𝐬 𝐍𝐞𝐭𝐛𝐚𝐥𝐥



🇿🇦🇦🇺🇳🇿🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿



🎟️𝐓𝐢𝐜𝐤𝐞𝐭𝐬 𝐍𝐎𝐖 𝐀𝐕𝐀𝐈𝐋𝐀𝐁𝐋𝐄 @TicketProSA & participating @My_SPAR outlets 👉 https://t.co/ujXro6RcPC



📺𝐖𝐚𝐭𝐜𝐡 𝐋𝐈𝐕𝐄 @SuperSportTV Variety 4#QuadSeries | #SPARProteas | #WeAreAllIn pic.twitter.com/u9gVbVF8sU — Netball South Africa (@Netball_SA) December 21, 2022 Plummer says Pretorius is working hard on being match fit but they will be realistic in their expectations of her. “I don’t think she is back to where she originally was but that’s expected after a baby but she is certainly coming fast. So everyday on court you can see her tweak her game and get better and better.” Plummer added they also don’t want to over-work her as she makes her return from maternity leave.

Story continues below Advertisement