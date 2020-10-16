Sunbirds outlast Aloes in tug of war affair
JOHANNESBURG - It was a tug of war at the 2020 Telkom Netball League as the Mpumalanga Sunbirds beat the Eastern Cape Aloes 31-30 in what can be considered a smash and grab on Friday afternoon at the Mangaung Indoor Sports Complex.
Jody Vorster opened the account and recorded the first goal on the scoreboard, giving the Aloes an opportunity to lead the first quarter. Both sides were on each other’s heels, exchanging the lead several times. However the Sunbirds closed off the first quarter with a one goal lead of 7-8.
In the second quarter, Aloes coach Sameshia Esau introduced usual suspects Noluvuyo Nodludlume and Noluthando Maliehe and switching around their usual positions.
The Aloes’ defenders were not putting much pressure on the Sunbirds, which almost cost them another quarter. However, they managed to bounce back and close off the second stanza with 15 goals apiece.
The third quarter, which is usually the deciding round, was intense as both sides were fighting for the lead. Both were dishing out balls in their respective circles and were on each other’s heels, but the Aloes managed to take the lead with just one goal the difference (24-23).
The Mpumalanga based team was feeling the pressure in the final quarter as well as losing confidence which allowed the Aloes to capitalise on their weakness.
The excitement did not last that long for the Aloes as the Sunbirds caught up and ended up taking the match with only a single goal in it.
🏅 ACCOLADES#TNLAloesSunbirds— Netball South Africa (@Netball_SA) October 16, 2020
PLAYER OF THE MATCH
Jeanie Steyn (GK) Aloes
TWIZZA MOMENT OF THE MATCH
Yandiswa Makasi (C) Aloes
#TelkomNL #TNLisBack #TasteTheMoment | @Twizza_ZA @TelkomZA pic.twitter.com/B3ExBMwucs
Aloes starting 7:
GS Bongise Wete
GA Jody Vorster
WA Siphosethu Kilani
C Yandiswa Makasi
WD Nosiphiwo Goda
GD Jeanie Steyn
GK Pamela Chukwu
Sunbirds starting 7:
GS Tsakane Mbewe
GA Danelle van den Heever
WA Keneiloe Kgasi
C Sanele Buthelezi
WD Faith Motau
GD Maryke Coetzee
GK Palesa Mbukwana
Xilombe Mathye