Sunbirds outlast Aloes in tug of war affair

JOHANNESBURG - It was a tug of war at the 2020 Telkom Netball League as the Mpumalanga Sunbirds beat the Eastern Cape Aloes 31-30 in what can be considered a smash and grab on Friday afternoon at the Mangaung Indoor Sports Complex.

Jody Vorster opened the account and recorded the first goal on the scoreboard, giving the Aloes an opportunity to lead the first quarter. Both sides were on each other’s heels, exchanging the lead several times. However the Sunbirds closed off the first quarter with a one goal lead of 7-8.

In the second quarter, Aloes coach Sameshia Esau introduced usual suspects Noluvuyo Nodludlume and Noluthando Maliehe and switching around their usual positions.

The Aloes’ defenders were not putting much pressure on the Sunbirds, which almost cost them another quarter. However, they managed to bounce back and close off the second stanza with 15 goals apiece.

The third quarter, which is usually the deciding round, was intense as both sides were fighting for the lead. Both were dishing out balls in their respective circles and were on each other’s heels, but the Aloes managed to take the lead with just one goal the difference (24-23).