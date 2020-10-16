SportNetball
It was a tug of war at the 2020 Telkom Netball League on Friday as the Mpumalanga Sunbirds beat the Eastern Cape Aloes. Photo: @Netball_SA on twitter

Sunbirds outlast Aloes in tug of war affair

By Staff Reporter Time of article published 2h ago

JOHANNESBURG - It was a tug of war at the 2020 Telkom Netball League as the Mpumalanga Sunbirds beat the Eastern Cape Aloes 31-30 in what can be considered a smash and grab on Friday afternoon at the Mangaung Indoor Sports Complex.

Jody Vorster opened the account and recorded the first goal on the scoreboard, giving the Aloes an opportunity to lead the first quarter. Both sides were on each other’s heels, exchanging the lead several times. However the Sunbirds closed off the first quarter with a one goal lead of 7-8.

In the second quarter, Aloes coach Sameshia Esau introduced usual suspects Noluvuyo Nodludlume and Noluthando Maliehe and switching around their usual positions.

The Aloes’ defenders were not putting much pressure on the Sunbirds, which almost cost them another quarter. However, they managed to bounce back and close off the second stanza with 15 goals apiece.

The third quarter, which is usually the deciding round, was intense as both sides were fighting for the lead. Both were dishing out balls in their respective circles and were on each other’s heels, but the Aloes managed to take the lead with just one goal the difference (24-23).

The Mpumalanga based team was feeling the pressure in the final quarter as well as losing confidence which allowed the Aloes to capitalise on their weakness.

The excitement did not last that long for the Aloes as the Sunbirds caught up and ended up taking the match with only a single goal in it.

Aloes starting 7:

GS Bongise Wete

GA Jody Vorster

WA Siphosethu Kilani

C Yandiswa Makasi

WD Nosiphiwo Goda

GD Jeanie Steyn

GK Pamela Chukwu

Sunbirds starting 7:

GS Tsakane Mbewe

GA Danelle van den Heever

WA Keneiloe Kgasi

C Sanele Buthelezi

WD Faith Motau

GD Maryke Coetzee

GK Palesa Mbukwana

Xilombe Mathye

