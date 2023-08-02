Another major sports event. Another opportunity for South Africans to rack their brain ahead of the knockout rounds. The Netball World Cup is in full swing at the Cape Town International Convention Centre (CTICC) and it seems fans of Bongi Msomi’s Proteas will have to get their thinking caps on and calculators out, as the South Africans try and qualify for the semi-finals of the competition.

Let’s look at the team’s results so far. The Proteas started with a two wins against Wales and Sri Lanka respectively, and then were brought back to reality with a loss to much-fancied Jamaica. The match against the Caribbean team laid bare how South Africa can struggle against the bigger teams. They didn’t have much of the ball against the Sunshine Girls, which saw the likes of Msomi struggle to set the tempo and dictate the game.

They managed to change things a bit with the introduction of Nicole Taljaard and Ine-Mari Ventre, but it was a little too late. On Monday, night they played their first ‘Super Six’ match against Trinidad and Tobago, who have struggled so far this tournament. But the Proteas were clinical against a somewhat sloppy Trinidad and Tobago side sealing a 69-28 win at the CTICC.

Now next up for the Proteas are New Zealand. And this is where we need to start looking at all the different scenarios ... We saw how South Africa were able to brush aside the teams that are ranked lower than them. But how will they fare against the world champions? Given what we have seen so far, it’s difficult to see the Proteas beating New Zealand. The Kiwis did survive a scare against Uganda, but they they managed to beat the African team.

So let’s look at the scenarios ... So after last night’s win over against Trinidad and Tobago, and possible loss over New Zealand, I think they should beat Uganda. Firstly, the top two teams in Group F and Group G will advance to the semi-finals on Saturday. The Proteas will most likely finish third in their group, the only way to guarantee their semi-final place is win all their games and top the group, which is highly unlikely with NZ there. But you never know ...

They could finish second, but that would mean Jamaica will also need to lose a game or two. In reality, the home team can finish third in their group, which see them play against the team that finishes fourth in Group F (this could be Tonga, Scotland or Fiji). Now, and stay with me please ... Should they win that, they would then face the winner of the other match played in session 25 on Friday at 6pm. This match will be for the 5th/6th place finish at the World Cup and is set for 11am on 8th August.

A loss in Friday's game would mean South Africa will then then compete for 7th/8th place at 9am on the final day of the World Cup. Not forgetting that Jamaica take on New Zealand in their last Group G match, and a big loss for the Sunshine Girls might just see the Proteas sneak in to the semi-finals. Like a said, you never know ...