There are bound to be nerves for any team ahead of a World Cup and it seems the Proteas are soaking it all in ahead of the Netball showpiece in Cape Town. South Africa have are hard at work as they preparing for the start of the tournament this coming Friday where they will take 9th ranked Wales. They then face Sri Lanka on Saturday the 29th. The Proteas are the favourites in their group but there also take on dark horses 4th ranked Jamaica in their last pool match.

With just a few days left before the event kicks off for the first time on African soil, Netball SA CEO Blanche De Guerre says the Proteas are in their element ahead of the World Cup. “There’s no fear at all, there’s more excitement, they feel comfortable and comfortable that they will do their best and we believe them. We believe in what they have shown and also with Norma Plummer there, we are fortunate to have that experience. She had a few World Cups and she brings, not only on court but she brings experience off court. She knows the players, she knows the psychology of an athlete, said De Guerre.“