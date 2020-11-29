SportNetball
The SPAR Proteas are looking to finish the International Netball Test Series against the Malawi Queens on a high, according to coach Dorette Badenhorst. Photo: @Netball_SA via Twitter
The SPAR Proteas looking for bonus win against Malawi

JOHANNESBURG - The SPAR Proteas are looking to finish the International Netball Test Series against the Malawi Queens on a high, according to coach Dorette Badenhorst.

South Africa beat the Malawi Queens in the previous two matches of the series.

“I don’t have to motivate my team, they are a bunch of players that are winners,” said Badenhorst.

The Proteas coach was ecstatic to have clinched the series even before its conclusion and said that the victory has enabled her to try out new combinations in the final match.

“These are ranking matches and it is always important to do well in ranking matches so that we can earn points. But there are things we want to try out and our series win gives us the freedom to do so,” said Badenhorst.

Although South Africa have won the series, the Queens will go into the final Test with a fighting spirit, believed Badenhorst.

“We know Malawi will come at us on Sunday but we want to finish on a high. I think we set ourselves a lot of goals during these few days and we played good netball and there are certain things that we want to work on,” said the Proteas coach.

On what the future holds for Netball South Africa, Badenhorst said apart from the SPAR national Championships which are taking place in December, her main focus will be on preparing the players for 2021.

“Most of our players will go back to their different franchises but we will have a training camp in February and that is where all the hard work will start.

"I will travel throughout the country and we will definitely have a lot of training camps to work with those players because we have selected a lot of players and we will need to coach those players and give them more opportunities to play."

The final Test will be played at the Superbowl in Sun City today (1pm).

IOL Sport

