Tshina Mdau helps aspiring netball players ‘Stand Tall’

Cape Town - Tshina Mdau was the latest netball star to hold a Stand Tall clinic to get young players interested in the game. The day-long clinic was not only an opportunity for aspiring players to play alongside an industry role model but also a chance to listen to the inspirational Gauteng Jaguars defender speak about her route to stardom and the steps she took to make it professionally – allowing them to take these lessons to empower themselves and nurture their talent for future success.

The Stand Tall clinic forms part of Telkom’s initiative to get up-and-coming netball players to stand tall against all obstacles, band together for the good of their respective communities and reaching for their dreams while learning from the best in the sport. “My love for netball started a very young age and over the years and throughout my career, I have had amazing coaches that have not only ignited my passion for the sport but most importantly taught me how to be a team player,” said Mdau. Stand Tall forms part of the journey to the Netball World Cup – it became an opportunity to inspire young individuals to come together and do big things for netball, both on and off the court.

The Johannesburg-born star attributes her career growth in netball to the guidance she received from her parents. “My dad always said to my sibling and I ‘no man is an island’, so for one to achieve we all need to achieve. Being part of a team sport is such a great honour for me as it’s not just about me growing but helping others to grow as well,” she added. She is a strong believer in teamwork and using the strength as well as the skills of those around you to improve your own skills. She acknowledges that there is no shame in asking for help when you feel like giving up. "That is what I love the most about netball, the feeling that you are never alone, your teammates become like your sisters, your pain is their pain, their wins are your wins.” The clinic saw a total of 30 kids from Soweto eagerly participating in the fun and challenging activities laid out by Mdau and her team. Tshina’s team of heroes was made up of fellow Stand Tall ambassador Izette Griesel as well as local Telkom Netball League (TNL) players. Together, they guided the participants and shared valuable insights to help them enhance their netball skills.

While discipline, determination and hard work were the key lessons of the day, the youngsters involved showed passion and excitement during the netball clinic and took the opportunity to showcase their talents. The netball hero also took it upon herself to take them through simple drills and exercises which culminated in a friendly game that fostered the essence of teamwork between the teams involved. “I believe that netball has the power to transform lives. Through these netball clinics, we want to encourage the youth to embrace their potential, develop new skills, and build lasting relationships through teamwork. It's not just about excelling in netball, it's about instilling values that will benefit them in all aspects of life,” Griesel said. In addition, Griesel, who represented the Proteas at the 2019 Netball World Cup alongside Mdau and will be making her second tournament appearance this year, will also be hosting her Stand Tall clinic in Pretoria on June 23.