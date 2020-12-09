Tshwane shooting on sight at SA Netball champs

By Xilombe Mathye PRETORIA - The Tshwane 1 senior team remained undefeated after they recorded their second victory at the National Netball Championship after beating Cape Town at the Zwartkloof Private Game reserve in Bela-Bela on Tuesday. The Gauteng-based side mercilessly punished the Cape Town team 64-18. Goal shooter Ine-Mari Venter opened the scoring for the Tshwane 1 side and after their first goal, and alongside goal attack Chantelle Swart provided a hail of goals. The Capetonians only managed to score their first goal halfway through the first stanza after the visiting team had already scored seven.

Cape Town tried to apply pressure, but Tshwane 1’s defensive unit was too strong and denied the opponent's any chance to score.

Tshwane 1 had a great first quarter as they finished it off 13-2 ahead.

The Tshwane side continued their rampage, their service around the court was short and quick with their players seemingly always available to receive a pass. Tshwane 1 were forced to introduce a new goal shooter to replace Venter, however, who sustained an injury but that didn't affect the team's outstanding performance.

Even without Venter, the Tshwane outfit still managed to lead the first half and closed it off with a 30-6 margin.

Things weren't looking good for Cape Town and by the third stanza it was quite evident that the game was over.

The coastal outfit failed to take the ball into the shooting circle and only hit the double digit scoreline in the final minutes of the third quarter.

Even though they knew that their opponents wouldn't catch up to their score, Tshwane 1 continued to dominate Cape Town and gave their all. The undefeated Tshwane 1 showed commitment throughout the match and closed off with an impressive 46 goal difference.

Earlier, the Johannesburg 1 team registered their first victory with a comfortable 42-25 win against Ekurhuleni 1. The Joburgers redeeming themselves after losing their opening match against Dr Kenneth Kaunda on Monday.

@erica_mathye