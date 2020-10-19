SportNetball
The Jaguars in action against the Free State Crinums on Monday. Photo: @Netball_SA on twitter
Undefeated Jaguars put the nails into Free State Crinums

By Staff Reporter Time of article published 33m ago

JOHANNESBURG - Top of the log Gauteng Jaguars are yet to be defeated after beating the Free State Crinums 42-39 in the 2nd round of the Telkom Netball League on Monday afternoon at the Mangaung Indoor Sports Complex.

The Jaguars dominated the Crinums in the first quarter and started off the match with a tight one goal lead of 11-10. Nozipho Ntshangase who held the wing defence position for the Gauteng side irritated the Crinums’ wing attack with her exceptional performance.

The Free State-based team were all hands on deck in the second quarter with their impressive defence. They also managed to dominate the second round but the Jaguars fought hard as they played catch up and finished the stanza with 20 goals apiece.

The Crinums’ goal shooter Rolene Streutker opened the third quarter with a powerful finish. It’s the combination of Streutker and Claudia van den Berg that helped in snatching the two minute lead from the Jaguars with a two point margin.

To enhance their chances of winning the match, the Jaguars made a few positional changes and introduced Jani Bergh who replaced Marlize de Bruin in the final stanza which worked in their favour as they took the win in the final minutes.

Crinums starting7:

GS Rolene Streutker

GA Lefébre Rademan

WA Khanyisa Chawane

C Sikholiwe Mdletshe

WD Chanel Vrey

GD Boitumelo Mahloko

GK Ané Retief

Substitutes:

Claudia van den Berg

Xandri Fourie

Refiloe Nketsa

Jana Scholtz

Bianca de Wee

Jaguars starting 7:

GS Venetia Grobler

GA Chantelle Swart

WA Izette Griesel

C Marlize de Bruin

WD Nozipho Ntshangase

GD Akosua Mensah

GK Jasmine Ziegelmeier

Substitutes:

Danielle van Zyl

Alice Kennon

Lungile Mthembu

Jani Bergh

Mbalenhle Ntuli

Xilombe Mathye

