Undefeated Jaguars put the nails into Free State Crinums

JOHANNESBURG - Top of the log Gauteng Jaguars are yet to be defeated after beating the Free State Crinums 42-39 in the 2nd round of the Telkom Netball League on Monday afternoon at the Mangaung Indoor Sports Complex.

The Jaguars dominated the Crinums in the first quarter and started off the match with a tight one goal lead of 11-10. Nozipho Ntshangase who held the wing defence position for the Gauteng side irritated the Crinums’ wing attack with her exceptional performance.

The Free State-based team were all hands on deck in the second quarter with their impressive defence. They also managed to dominate the second round but the Jaguars fought hard as they played catch up and finished the stanza with 20 goals apiece.

The Crinums’ goal shooter Rolene Streutker opened the third quarter with a powerful finish. It’s the combination of Streutker and Claudia van den Berg that helped in snatching the two minute lead from the Jaguars with a two point margin.

To enhance their chances of winning the match, the Jaguars made a few positional changes and introduced Jani Bergh who replaced Marlize de Bruin in the final stanza which worked in their favour as they took the win in the final minutes.