The Proteas will be in presence of Hollywood royalty when they take on New Zealand in their Netball World Cup Group G second round clash at the Cape Town International Convention Centre on Wednesday evening. Black-ish star Anthony Anderson was flanked by fans as he arrived at the CTICC for Wednesday’s action. Anderson is in Cape Town on a film shoot.

We have Black-ish star Anthony Anderson at the #NetballWorldCup, he’s here to watch this afternoon’s session, including the #SparProteas up against New Zealand at 6pm ⁦@IOLsport⁩ pic.twitter.com/GGmTZjuYJH — Alicia Pillay-Wagiet (@AliciaPillay56) August 2, 2023 He has made himself at home, posting various videos on social media of his time in the Mother City, where he seems to be enjoying the many sights it has to offer. Before watching South Africa take on the world champions, Anderson got the chance to see the fancies Jamaicans go head-to-head against Caribbean rivals Trinidad and Tobago.

Anderson said he has been in the country for a little more over a month, enjoying and immersing himself in the culture. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Anthony Anderson (@anthonyanderson) “All of the a sudden, I hear there is a Netball World Cup.

“I am watching Trinidad and Tobago and Jamaica play. Then South Africa play New Zealand, so you know ... I am just a kid from Cape Town, so I’ve come to represent,” Anderson told reporters. “I don’t know anything about Netball. All I know is that it’s played by women and it’s basketball without a backboard, so I am coming to learn about the game while I am here,“ he added. @AliciaPillay56