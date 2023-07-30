Being home favourites when hosting any sporting competition is a luxury for the a team like South Africa at the Netball World Cup. So far the Proteas have seen sold out crowds in their first two group matches and the tournament and Norma Plummer’s team has so far delivered with their exciting performances and results.

The favourites tag is not something that has left their next opponents Jamaica with any sort of trepidation but rather the opposite. The Sunshine Girls have also got a perfect record so far in the competition with a opening win over Sri Lanka and following it up with a victory against Wales on Sunday. No doubt they will hoping to keep it that way when they take on South Africa at the Cape Town International Convention Centre at 6pm on Sunday.

Shamera Sterling, who was voted as player of the match against Wales, says they aren’t deterred by the overwhelming support for the South Africans. “We are used to having a huge crowd, even though it’s not in our favour. So I think that it will be fine because we have girls that have been playing on the international stage and know what the crowd is like. So I think that we will be okay,” Sterling said. Jamaica’s assistant coach Rob Wright says they know it won’t be easy taking them on the Proteas as well as a vocal crowd, but his team are certainly up for the challenge.