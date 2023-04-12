WATCH: Netball South Africa president Cecilia Molokwane wants to see a new winner in revamped Telkom Netball League

Cape Town - Netball in South Africa has received a timely boost as the sport gains momentum ahead of the World Cup later this year in Cape Town. It was announced on Wednesday that Telkom have extended their sponsorship with Netball SA (NSA) for the next year three years as the sport aims to grow and reach new heights with the likes of the #StandTall project.

In addition, NSA president Cecilia Molokwane announced that the opening leg of the Telkom Netball League will take place in her hometown of Polokwane from 27 April-1 May. Two new teams have been added to the tournament. The Lilies from Limpopo and Sonoblomo from the Free State have joined the competition, which now stands at 15 teams.

“For competition yes, Gauteng has been doing that. We have to believe in the players who have been selected, there’s talent in the country. South Africa has got talent. We can choose a presidents team, that is not the same as the Fast Five team, that’s not the same as the Spar Proteas, it tells you that South Africa has got talent and that talent needs to be nurtured,” Molokwane said. “I want to see a new winner, you cannot say it’s been dominating (Free State) Crinums were the first champions and Gauteng just decided to overtake, but I want to believe that let’s be in for a surprise. You know netball can surprise you and the girls are hungry, the girls want to do well. Remember they are all up for it because they want to be part of the Fast Five now because the World Cup 22 has been selected.“ The Netball World Cup runs from 28 July-6 August. SA are in Group C along with Jamaica, Wales and Sri Lanka.