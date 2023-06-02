WATCH: We are supporting the SPAR Proteas all the way to the podium, says former captain Zanele Mdodana

Cape Town – Former former South Africa netball captain Zanele Mdodana has given her backing to the SPAR Proteas and believes the entire country will be behind the team for the Netball World Cup. The tournament kicks off in less than 60 days when South Africa will open their campaign against Wales.

The team have had a couple of camps this year and players based in South Africa will be taking part in the Telkom Netball League in Pretoria this weekend to get some much-needed game time ahead of the July showpiece. Meanwhile, former captain Mdodana, along with Springbok women’s star Nolusindiso Booi and Proteas Women bowler Sinalo Jafta were part of a GSport event held by founder and trailblazing broadcaster Kass Naidoo. The event brought together women from different sporting codes to highlight the success of the Proteas Women, who reached the ICC T20 World Cup final this year, and to look forward to the Netball World Cup starting on July 28.

It’s been a long time since South Africa were on a podium at the World Cup; the last time was 1995 when they secured a second-place finish. Given the fact that this event will be held on home soil, the team will be expected to go one better than the 2019 World Cup where South Africa finished fourth. “A lot of work has been put in behind the scenes, great support (for the team) from the national government, from the national federation for the SPAR Proteas and sponsors backing the girls all the way. We would say we are backing them all the way to the podium. The girls have been in camp, coach Norma Plummer’s been reinforcing the systems and the structures she wants for the teams and I think Bongi (Msomi) and her troops understand what is at stake, understand the pressure of being the host nation.

“I know the girls are just eager to get on that court, to play in front of the country, play in front of the family, and just put their best foot forward. They have everything it takes to cause a few upsets.” Netball in the country finally went professional last year with several high-profile players getting contracted. Mdodana, who was elected Proteas captain in 2012, says the players can only benefit from the sport entering the professional era.