We need to be fearless when we step on the court, says Proteas' Khanyisa Chawane

Khanyisa Chawane believes the Proteas’ Netball team’s “fearlessness” and “togetherness” will drive them to glory in the upcoming Netball World Cup in Cape Town. The Netball World Cup is set to get underway in the Mother City when former champions Trinidad and Tobago play the opening match of the tournament against New Zealand before hosts South Africa face off against Wales later in the evening on July 28.

Chawane, who plays wing-defence, has the benefit of having previously reached a World Cup semi-final with the Proteas in Liverpool in 2019. But this being a home World Cup will provide the team with different challenges. “There are so many expectations from the outside world but what we need to do is stick together and be fearless stepping on court for us to reach our goal. I tell myself that what I do now counts for what lies ahead! So not focusing on the future but making sure I give my very best at each task now because later I will reap the rewards,” Chawane said. “Our ability to stick together no matter what (will get us through). The energy and comradery we share during camp shows how strong we are together. We are each other’s strength.”

The 27-year-old also has the experience of having played overseas in the United Kingdom for Bath in the European Super League before returning home. This was an invaluable period for the Tzaneen-born player as it gave her the confidence of performing against the world’s best players on a regular basis. “Playing in the UK I got to train and play against world-class players. That taught me to play high-intensity games without feeling overwhelmed or panicking,” she said. “As South African players, we need to get out there and be exposed to high-intensity netball for us to grow. It is important to know where you want to be in order to set goals and chase them. I’m not where I want to be yet. I’ve got goals to achieve so I need to keep working.”