Western Cape Stings zap relegation threatened KZN Kingdom Stars

BLOEMFONTEIN - The relegation threatened Kwa-Zulu Natal Kingdom Stars registered their eighth defeat in the Telkom Netball League after an agonising loss against the Western Cape Southern Stings on Thursday evening at the Mangaung Indoor Sports Complex.

It was a tug of war between the two attires as they took turns in taking the lead in the first quarter. The shooting circle duo, Janke Visagie and Helene Steyn made it count for the Eastern Cape side when they ended the stanza with a 12-8 lead.

The Stings went into the second quarter with a solid defence and broke momentum from the Stars. The Sting may have gotten over excited by their lead which led to the KZN side turning the tables and snatching the lead in the final minutes of the first half. Goal shooter Nonsikelelo Mazibuko closed off the first half for the Stars with a two goal lead.

The introduction of Sian Moore in the third quarter may have assisted the Stings in taking back their lead position. The Stings started by narrowing down the margin between them and their opponents and then delivered more offloads and wrapped up stanza with a 29-26 lead.

The Stars felt the pressure in the final stanza which might have affected their performance and giving the Stings an opportunity to capitalise on the Stars’ weaknesses.