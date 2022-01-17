Winless Spar Proteas hopes to turn fortunes around against New Zealand

Cape Town — Despite the Spar Proteas losing both their opening games of the 2022 Netball Quad Series in London over the weekend, coach Dorette Badenhorst says lessons learnt from their defeats against England Australia, will prepare the team for Tuesday's clash with world champions New Zealand. On Sunday, the Proteas who are ranked fifth in the latest World Netball rankings took on favourites Australian Diamonds, the world No 1. Australia won 60 - 40. The two sides have locked horns 40 times and South Africa are yet to win against the Aussies.

On Saturday, England trounced South Africa 71 – 47. Badenhorst has taken stock of the team's performances and will look to the players to step up their performances. “On Sunday we played better than we did against England in the opening game," said Badenhorst.

"The players played for each other and trusted each other better than they did previously. "The players that were called up to play really stepped up and I am happy with our performance. It has been particularly important for us to play against some of the best in the world so that we get ready for Commonwealth Games in July." On Tuesday South Africa will take on New Zealand Sliver Ferns at 19h15 in the final round-robin group stage of the tournament. The game will be broadcast live on Supersport (Variety 1).