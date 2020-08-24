NFL boss Goodell expresses regret over Kaepernick treatment

LOS ANGELES - National Football League (NFL) boss Roger Goodell has expressed regret in the way he dealt with Colin Kaepernick's anthem protest and said he wished the American football league had listened earlier.

The former San Francisco 49ers quarterback first took a knee in 2016 during the national anthem to protest against racism and police violence in the United States, and other NFL players and athletes began to follow his lead.

Asked in an interview published on Sunday what he would say publicly as an apology to Kaepernick, Godell said: "I wish we had listened earlier, Kaep, to what you were kneeling about and what you were trying to bring attention to."

Uncomfortable Conversations with a Black Man: The National Anthem Protest- PT. 1



NFL Commissioner, Roger Goodell, & I discuss Colin Kaepernick & the protests during the national anthem that polarized America. pic.twitter.com/PcL02732ys — Emmanuel Acho (@EmmanuelAcho) August 23, 2020

Goodell was a guest in a series of interviews with former NFL pro Emmanuel Acho entitled "Uncomfortable conversations with a black man," which explores the issue of racism.

Goodell said he regretted that he was not well informed in 2016. "I wish I had known what was going on in the communities," he said.