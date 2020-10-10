Sport
Racing Point's Nico Hulkenberg in action during qualifying of the Eifel Grand Prix. Photo: Ina Fassbender/Reutrs

Nico Hulkenberg deputises again at Racing Point, this time for Stroll

NUERBURG – Nico Hulkenberg is making a third appearance this Formula One season as he will take the place of Lance Stroll of Racing Point at the Eifel Grand Prix.

Hulkenberg was called up after Stroll missed the only practice session earlier Saturday because he was feeling unwell.

He will have no practice runs on the course because he starts deputising in the qualifying session.

The German had also raced twice for Racing Point at Silverstone in August in place of Sergio perez who had contracted the coronavirus. He missed the first race owing to a technical problem but came seventh in the second, after qualifying third.

