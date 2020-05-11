No elite sport in England until at least June 1, says government

LONDON – Elite sport in England cannot return until at least June 1 and will have to take place without spectators present, a government document containing guidelines on easing lockdown restrictions said on Monday.

Most professional sport in England has been suspended since March due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

English Premier League clubs are meeting on Monday to discuss Project Restart, which aims for top-flight football to resume next month. Cricket and rugby authorities in England have said their sports will not resume until July.

The news however, is a blow to British horse racing, which had hoped to resume behind closed doors later this month.

The government guidance concerning the easing of restrictions on elite sport is laid out in "step two" of the document, and will be made no earlier than June 1.